Teachers stage protest, want schools opened

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 4

Teachers of government schools under the banner of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) on Friday held a demonstration in different schools of the district. They were protesting against the closure of government schools for a long time in the state and demanded their opening without any further delay.

During their protests, the protesting teachers burnt photocopies of the orders issued by the government to close the schools. Addressing on the occasion, Nachhatar Singh, district president of the front, was among others who said the closure of schools for over one and a half months was affecting education of the students. Moreover, the annual exams too were drawing near.

The leaders said people from poor sections of society were worst-affected by the pandemic. In remote areas, students faced the problem of poor network for online education.

Teachers organised demonstrations in Manochahal Kalan, Chohla Sahib, Jawanda Kalan, Aladinpur and in other villages. Women teachers too participated in the protests.

The leaders said Covid-19 could not be defeated by closing down the schools as was stated by the WHO.

On a call given by 32 farmer organisations, the front had decided to support farmers’ two-hour “chakka jam” (road block) on February 7 and take part in the protest.