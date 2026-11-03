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Home / Amritsar / Teachers stage sit-in over dues in Amritsar, say state govt blind to demands

Teachers stage sit-in over dues in Amritsar, say state govt blind to demands

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:17 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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DAV College teachers hold a dharna in Amritsar on Tuesday.
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The local unit of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) at DAV College launched a protest campaign against the Punjab Government, highlighting the prolonged delay in addressing several long-standing demands of the college teaching fraternity. A campus dharna was organised from 12 noon to 1pm, during which teachers expressed their resentment over what they termed the continued apathy towards their legitimate concerns.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Ashu Vij, Secretary of the local unit, underlined that the pending issues were not merely administrative matters but directly concerned the financial security, career progression and professional dignity of the college teachers. He pointed out that the non-payment of Seventh Pay Commission arrears since January 2016 had placed an additional financial burden on teachers, while the delay in releasing supplementary grants for the period of October 2022 to February 2024 had further aggravated the difficulties faced by aided colleges.

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The union also reiterated its demand for the restoration of 95 per cent grant-in-aid for teachers appointed under the 75 per cent grant scheme, inclusion of self-financed posts under the Grant-in-Aid Scheme, and time-bound clearance of pending promotion cases. The members maintained that equitable implementation of service benefits and transparent career advancement policies were essential for ensuring a fair and motivating academic environment.

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The protesters observed that the prolonged pendency of these matters had created uncertainty among teachers and raised wider concerns about the effective implementation of policies governing higher education in Punjab. They emphasised that a stable and motivated teaching community was fundamental to maintaining academic standards and strengthening the state’s higher education system.

The gathering unanimously urged the Punjab Government to initiate meaningful dialogue with the teachers’ representatives and announce a concrete timeline for resolving the outstanding issues. The union leadership made it clear that repeated assurances without tangible action would no longer be acceptable.

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Warning of an intensified agitation in the absence of a favourable response, PCCTU members reaffirmed their resolve to continue the collective struggle until their demands were addressed. The protest, they said, was not simply about financial dues but also about securing justice, institutional stability and the rightful recognition of the contribution of college teachers to Punjab’s education system.

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