Teachers take out rally to DC office

Amritsar, February 16
Massive rallies were taken out to respective DC offices throughout the state by the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) on Thursday. A memorandum was submitted against the government move to reduce the salary grant from 60 years to 58 years for teachers working in various private aided colleges.
Today, 200 teachers from all nine colleges of the district took out a protest rally to the DC’s office.
Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, general secretary, PCCTU, said the reduction of retirement age was uncalled-for.
