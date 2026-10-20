Teachers to go on leave en masse over funds

Teachers’ organisations across Punjab will observe a day of collective leave on October 21 and stage a joint protest under the banner of the Joint Coordination Committee to press the state government to fulfil their long-pending demands.

As part of the preparations, teachers’ organisations in Amritsar district, led by Sucha Singh Tarpan, Ashwini Awasthi, Sukhwinder Singh Mann and Rakesh Kumar, submitted a notice to the Director of School Education (DSE), Punjab, through the district education authorities.

Advertisement

The organisations also submitted a notice announcing a boycott of primary school sports activities over the non-availability of funds. The notice was forwarded to the DSE through the District Education Officer (DEO).

Advertisement

In a separate memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, through the District Revenue Officer (DRO), the organisations sought the rescheduling of census-related training scheduled for October 21 and 22. They demanded that the training be held earlier to enable employees to participate in the planned protest.

The teachers’ organisations said the collective leave call was intended to draw the government’s attention to their legitimate demands and intensify the ongoing struggle for their resolution.

Advertisement

They also announced that teachers would participate in protests scheduled for October 22 and appealed to colleagues across the district to join the demonstrations in large numbers.

Calling for unity among employees, the leaders said a collective struggle under the Joint Coordination Committee was essential to secure employees’ rights and get their legitimate demands fulfilled. They urged all teachers to extend full support to ensure the success of the committee’s programme.