Teachers’ union elects its office-bearers

Tarn Taran, July 31
A meeting of the officer-bearers of Tarn Taran district branch of the Elementary Teachers Union, Punjab was held at the Anganwari Centre, Mallhia, on Sunday to elect its office-bearers. Teachers from across the district participated in the meeting. The election process was supervised by Sarabjit Singh and Maninder Singh on behalf of the state body.
Gurwinder Singh Babbu was elected president and Sukhwinder Singh Dhami as the general secretary. Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) Jaswinder Singh was elected member of the district executive committee and Block Elementary Education Officer Harjinderpreet Singh as the patron of the union.
The elected office- bearers assured that they would work to fight for the common cause on the acceptance of the current demands of the teachers and to strengthen the unity of the union.
