Teachers’ union joins 'maha hartal' in Amritsar

The local unit of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), DAV College Amritsar, observed a one-hour strike-cum-dharna today in solidarity with the Sanjha Mulazim Morcha, supporting the legitimate demands of employees.

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Addressing a gathering, union president Dr Vikas Bhardwaj and secretary Prof Ashu Vij highlighted the demand for enhanced dearness allowance (DA). They added that in view of the rising inflation, enhanced DA is the legitimate right of the employees and the government should ensure its release without further delay.

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Dr Nihita Sharma expressed concern over the government’s alleged lack of sensitivity towards the difficulties being faced by the employees in general and teachers in particular. She said teachers continue to perform their responsibilities sincerely despite increasing economic and professional challenges.

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Prof Vikram Sharma emphasised the need for a united voice to air the genuine demands of the employees and teachers. Dr BB Yadav called upon employees to remain united and be prepared for further democratic struggle if their legitimate demands remained ignored.

The PCCTU local unit urged the Punjab Government to release the enhanced DA and address all other pending and legitimate demands of employees at the earliest. The speakers reiterated that the employees’ struggle is peaceful, democratic and aimed at securing their legitimate rights.

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Teachers of meritorious, Adarsh schools hold protest

The ‘maha hartal’ observed by the Joint Coordination Committee today received support from teachers from government as well as private educational institutions.

Staging a massive protest in front of the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner’s office, computer teachers raised their long-pending demands, including the release of an 18 per cent dearness allowance (DA). Teachers of meritorious and Adarsh schools also joined the dharna-cum-protest.

Ashwani Awasthi, head, Democratic Teachers Front, said besides DA, they were demanding full salary during the probation period to teachers, the merger of computer teachers with teachers of NSQF, meritorious and Adarsh schools with the Education Department, and regularisation of associate teachers.

He added that all vacant posts in various departments, especially government schools, should be filled through regular recruitment. “All types of allowances, including rural allowance, should be restored. ASHA, mid-day meal, anganwadi and sanitation workers, besides chowkidars and sewadars working on honorarium should be made permanent. We have been raising these demands for the last four years,” he said.