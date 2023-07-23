Teachers' union questions govt's edu policy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

Supporting the claims of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) Punjab that the state government was trying to create disparity in education among students, the district unit of government teachers’’ union has called out Punjab government’s ‘questionable’ education policies.

The issue began with a recent announcement by Education Minister Harjot Bains of providing a new set of uniforms to students of ‘’School of Eminence’’ (SOE), at the cost of Rs 4,000 per child, as compared to Rs 600 per child that is annually given to government school students. Calling this latest decision another attempt at creating an ‘elitist’ culture in government schools, Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head of DTF and teacher, said that by announcing the Schools of Eminence in already existing smart schools, the government had decided that only a handful of students needed quality education in Punjab. “We had been raising the issue of substandard quality of uniforms that the students get at Rs 600. That too, only one set is distributed whereas the students require at least two sets. Also, the handful of students short-listed for SOEs comprise 40-50 students in each class (9-12). It’s a very small number of students who are being included in the government’s scheme of improving educational standards in state,” he said.

Academically, sections of students in SOEs are assigned one-hour classes through the day for each subject as compared to the regular 40 minute class in government schools. Even teachers in charge have been directed to focus more on sections of meritorious students in SOEs

Annually, Rs 600 per student is given to the schools for providing uniforms to the students from the first to eighth class in government schools of Punjab, whereas the decision to grant Rs 4,000 per student to 0.6 per cent of these students in SOEs is being seen as discrimination against the remaining 99.4 per cent students. “Punjab government is claiming to provide more facilities to the students of these schools, but is instead setting up this biased model of education,” shared Awasthi, adding that the government should have instead provided quality education and other facilities to the students of all government schools in Punjab.

Amritsar has four Schools of Eminence, including GGSSSS, Mall road; GSSSS, Cheherta, GSSSS; Town HAll and in Jandiala Guru.