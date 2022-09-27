Teachers' union slams mandatory departmental tests for promotions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

Members of the district unit of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) expressed their dissent over the regulation by the Department of Public Instructions (school education) to make inter-departmental test a mandatory procedure for candidates seeking promotions for the post of head teacher and centre head teachers.

“The Education Department has issued a dictatorial order to stop the promotion of head teachers, centre head teachers and block primary education officers and other promoted teachers recruited in 2019 through direct recruitment under the garb of the Service Rules of 2018. Under the rules, the direct recruitment and promotion of primary and secondary teachers, school principals and non-teaching employees will now be decided after taking departmental examination. The concerned employees are already appointed after clearing various competitive exams and have quality experience, then what is the need for another test to prove their credibility?” asked Ashwani Awasthi, district head of the DTF.

Several teachers have expressed this move as a ‘roadblock’ in promotions. “In such a case, imposition of departmental examination is an unjustified decision. There is a huge shortage of teachers in schools due to reduction in the posts of teachers and in many primary schools, a single teacher is responsible for all the seven classes of the school alone. How does this help the cause of education in state,” said Germanjit Singh, member of the union.