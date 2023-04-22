Teachers up in arms over transfer policy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

The Department of Education, Punjab, had given an opportunity to teachers to select the station of their choice for online transfer through its portal. While the deadline to apply for transfer was March 31, a section of the teachers had requested the department to extend the deadline till April as many teachers recruited or transferred during 2020-21 were to complete the mandatory service of two years before the next transfer by mid-April 2023. Now, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) has raised objections to the Education Department closing the online portal when many teachers could not apply as the deadline was March 31.

“Hundreds of teachers are deprived of choosing the station of their choice for transfers due to service mismatch and disqualification due to short stay at their current school. The teachers recruited or transferred in 2021, joined service at their respective stations after April 15, 2021. These teachers could not apply because according to terms, their service time of two years was not considered complete, falling short by just 10-15 days. Also, there have been no new recruitments in the border area schools for the past two-three years. Now, teachers serving in border area schools cannot apply even if they want a transfer as there are no replacements. Some of these teachers have been stuck serving in remote border schools for the last 6-7 years. These were some genuine issues that needed a discussion and consideration but the department just did not care,” said Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head, DTF.

At least 100 teachers from the district have not been able to apply for transfer this year. He said that till last year, the procedure of transfers allowed teachers the opportunity to correct the requirements of ineligible teachers before the station selection. But this time, the department is conducting the station selection without giving a chance for correction. “The stay should be counted as two years and the teachers who fail to apply for transfer should be given an opportunity to apply in the next rounds so that hundreds of eligible teachers can benefit from the transfer process,” said Awasthi.

“Transfer of 228 PTIs and BPEOs shifted to parent schools should also be given a chance for transfer. The process should be made simpler rather than adding more conditions to it,” said Awasthi.

