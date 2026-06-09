Technical glitch at Amritsar airport causes chaos, long queues late Monday night

Passengers at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, faced inconvenience late on Monday night after a technical glitch in the immigration system disrupted routine processing, leading to long queues and temporary chaos.

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According to officials, the malfunction slowed immigration clearance and passenger processing, resulting in lengthy waiting times for travellers around 10 pm. As the backlog grew, large queues formed at immigration counters, causing confusion and frustration. Several travellers expressed concern about missing their flights, while others complained of delays.

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Passengers panicked and videos showing people arguing with staff surfaced on social media.

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Airport authorities, however, said they moved swiftly to address the issue. Technical teams were deployed immediately to rectify the fault, and efforts were made to manage passenger movement and restore normal operations. Airport Director Bhupinder Singh stated that a technical problem in the immigration system caused the disruption. The issue persisted until 12.20 am but was fully resolved thereafter. “There were around 500 passengers on four flights. We opened some extra counters and directed passengers to manage the situation,” he said.

He added that the system was restored and operations returned to normal soon afterwards.

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The airport director further clarified that all services are now functioning smoothly and passengers are no longer facing any difficulties. Authorities have also initiated measures to strengthen monitoring of critical systems and improve technical safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Airport officials said all senior staff, along with technical teams, started restoration work without delay and assured that such a situation would not be repeated.