icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Technical glitch at Amritsar airport causes chaos, long queues late Monday night

Technical glitch at Amritsar airport causes chaos, long queues late Monday night

Passengers panicked and videos showing people arguing with staff surfaced on social media

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:00 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar. File photo
Advertisement

Passengers at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, faced inconvenience late on Monday night after a technical glitch in the immigration system disrupted routine processing, leading to long queues and temporary chaos.

Advertisement

According to officials, the malfunction slowed immigration clearance and passenger processing, resulting in lengthy waiting times for travellers around 10 pm. As the backlog grew, large queues formed at immigration counters, causing confusion and frustration. Several travellers expressed concern about missing their flights, while others complained of delays.

Advertisement

Passengers panicked and videos showing people arguing with staff surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

Airport authorities, however, said they moved swiftly to address the issue. Technical teams were deployed immediately to rectify the fault, and efforts were made to manage passenger movement and restore normal operations. Airport Director Bhupinder Singh stated that a technical problem in the immigration system caused the disruption. The issue persisted until 12.20 am but was fully resolved thereafter. “There were around 500 passengers on four flights. We opened some extra counters and directed passengers to manage the situation,” he said.

He added that the system was restored and operations returned to normal soon afterwards.

Advertisement

The airport director further clarified that all services are now functioning smoothly and passengers are no longer facing any difficulties. Authorities have also initiated measures to strengthen monitoring of critical systems and improve technical safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Airport officials said all senior staff, along with technical teams, started restoration work without delay and assured that such a situation would not be repeated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts