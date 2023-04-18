Technology-based education is future: Dr Harshmohinder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 17

Critical thinking backed by scientific temperament and technology-based education is the future of formal education — at school as well as at higher level — in the country, Padma Shree awardee Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh has said while addressing a national seminar on National Education Policy-2020, held at DAV College in Amritsar. Dr Bedi, along with Dr Pratibha Singh, Deputy Advisor of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) was the keynote speaker. The seminar was organised by the internal quality assurance cell of DAV College in collaboration with NAAC.

Dr Bedi described the NEP 2020 as a game-changer that could transform India’s education system by reorienting, redesigning, and realigning its processes and outcomes. He stressed the need for educational institutions to strengthen their approach to education in line with the advancements in science and technology.

Dr Pratibha Singh, in her speech, highlighted the NEP 2020’s focus on developing critical thinking, creativity, and rationality skills among learners. She applauded the policy’s emphasis on acknowledging teachers as catalysts for fundamental reforms and its focus on historically marginalised children.

Dr Amardeep Gupta, principal, DAV College and the convenor of the seminar, emphasised the importance of such events in promoting intellectual discussions and helping scholars and students understand the pros and cons of the NEP 2020. He described the policy as revolutionary for its increased emphasis on native languages as the medium of instruction, flexible pedagogy, assessment reforms, and provisions for increased access to quality education for girls.

Dr Daizy Sharma, the IQAC coordinator and co-convenor of the seminar, emphasised the need for teachers and students to understand the nitty-gritty of the NEP 2020 and how it proposed to transform India into a vibrant society. She said the event aimed to provide insight into the new education policy and promote public debate on its practical application. The seminar saw the presentation of 170 papers, including 45 published by researchers from various states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, and Haryana.