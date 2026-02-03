TEDx Invictus event showcases voices of innovation & identity

Invictus International School’s annual TEDx event this year brought together speakers who offered compelling insights on conformity and its relevance in the pursuit of excellence, success and life in a broader context. The discussions focused on courage, creativity, resilience and social responsibility, featuring diverse voices from diplomacy, entrepreneurship, art, fashion, education and emotional wellbeing.

Among the speakers was Vikram Grewal, writer-diplomat and regional Passport Officer, Amritsar, who explored storytelling, identity and experiences shaped by travel and cultural intersections. Drawing on his diplomatic career and multiple books, Grewal highlighted that academic achievements need not define life’s trajectory, as they can run alongside other personal pursuits.

Entrepreneur Aatef Bham, co-founder of digital agency Togglehead, shared insights on building purpose-driven brands and adapting to the evolving digital ecosystem. Adventurer and fitness enthusiast Neeru Saini spoke on resilience and self-growth, drawing from her experiences in travel, endurance, and disciplined living to inspire students to step beyond comfort zones. Internationally acclaimed brow artist Suman Jalaf reflected on excellence, precision, and perseverance in creative entrepreneurship.

A highlight was multidisciplinary artist and performer Hiten Noonwal, who delivered a powerful narrative on authenticity and fearless self-expression. Noonwal urged students to embrace individuality and challenge social norms, using drag performance to raise awareness on LGBTQ+ issues and gender sensitization.

Model and fashion influencer Gayathri Sasi spoke on resilience and self-belief, tracing her journey from modest beginnings to national recognition. She highlighted the challenges faced by women of color in India and the pressures of social media exposure on young lives.

Manjot Dhillon, Director of Invictus International School and curator of the event, said such dialogues, inspired by real-life journeys, help students gain clarity and guidance. “Holistic and future-ready education continues to shape the new generation’s learning culture. Platforms like TEDx expose students to diverse global perspectives and real-world narratives beyond textbooks. All speakers were unconventional in their approach to work, life, and problem-solving,” she added.