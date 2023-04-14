Teen abducted, father-son duo booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 13

The Sadar police on Wednesday booked a father-son duo for abducting a teenage girl of Kot Dharam Chand Khurd here. The accused have been identified as Sushil Singh and his father Gurmeet Singh of Kilha Kavi Santokh Singh (Noordi).

In her complaint to the Sadar police, mother of the victim, a resident of Kot Dharma Chand Khurd, stated that her teenage daughter, a Class XI student, had gone to her school on March 26, but failed to return home.

The police said a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC had been registered against the accused.