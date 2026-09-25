DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Teen athlete’s secures two golds at state championship

Teen athlete’s secures two golds at state championship

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Espreet Singh with a handball coach Saroop Singh. Photo by writer
Advertisement

At the two-day Punjab Open State Championship organised by the Athletics Association Tarn Taran at Sri Guru Arjan Dev Sports Stadium, 17-year-old Espreet Singh of Gumanpura, Amritsar, caught the attention of fellow athletes and spectators alike.

Singh won two gold medals in the F-40 category, finishing first in the javelin throw and shot-put events at the championship.

Advertisement

Standing 3 feet 11 inches tall, Singh had come to Tarn Taran to meet Saroop Singh, a 6 feet 6 inches tall international handball coach.

Advertisement

Saroop Singh said Espreet, who is now 17, is preparing for the Junior National championships.

Espreet said he was delighted to meet Saroop Singh and that while the handball coach takes pride in his tall stature, he too is proud of being less than four feet tall.

Advertisement

“People are drawn to me no matter what,” Espreet said, adding that he considers honest hard work in life to be a unique asset.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts