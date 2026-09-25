Teen athlete’s secures two golds at state championship

At the two-day Punjab Open State Championship organised by the Athletics Association Tarn Taran at Sri Guru Arjan Dev Sports Stadium, 17-year-old Espreet Singh of Gumanpura, Amritsar, caught the attention of fellow athletes and spectators alike.

Singh won two gold medals in the F-40 category, finishing first in the javelin throw and shot-put events at the championship.

Advertisement

Standing 3 feet 11 inches tall, Singh had come to Tarn Taran to meet Saroop Singh, a 6 feet 6 inches tall international handball coach.

Advertisement

Saroop Singh said Espreet, who is now 17, is preparing for the Junior National championships.

Espreet said he was delighted to meet Saroop Singh and that while the handball coach takes pride in his tall stature, he too is proud of being less than four feet tall.

Advertisement

“People are drawn to me no matter what,” Espreet said, adding that he considers honest hard work in life to be a unique asset.