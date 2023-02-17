Teen girl abducted

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 16

A teenage girl was abducted from her house at gunpoint on Wednesday on the promise of marriage. The incident took place in a village of Bhikhiwind area on Wednesday evening.

The abductor is said to be a distant relative of the girl. As per the information given by the girl’s father, the main accused is Salman, a resident of Achhewal village in Ferozepur district. Another unidentified accused too is believed to be involved in the incident.

In the evening, Salman and his unknown accomplice trespassed the house of the girl. Salman had a pistol in his hand while his associate had a hockey stick with him. Salman pointed the pistol at the girl’s father and took the girl with him on a motorcycle parked outside the house.

The girl’s father said the accused had abducted the girl last year too and the case was still before the court. The girl’s father alleged that the accused abducted the girl by luring her to marry him.

ASI Satnam Singh who is investigating the case registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of IPC and initiated further proceedings.