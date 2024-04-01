Tarn Taran: Teen nabbed for abducting classmate

Tarn Taran, March 31
The Goindwal Sahib police arrested a teenager on Saturday for abducting a classmate on the pretext of marrying her. The girl who lived with her maternal grandparents in Sarali Mandan is in Class IX. After her annual examinations finished she was visitng her parents in Kot Mohammad Khan from where she was abducted on March 23.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge