Tarn Taran: Teen nabbed for abducting classmate

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 31

The Goindwal Sahib police arrested a teenager on Saturday for abducting a classmate on the pretext of marrying her. The girl who lived with her maternal grandparents in Sarali Mandan is in Class IX. After her annual examinations finished she was visitng her parents in Kot Mohammad Khan from where she was abducted on March 23.

