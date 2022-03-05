Teen philanthropist raises funds for a cause

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

Last year, he had single-handedly raised Rs 2 lakh for Covid relief fund. This year, teen philanthropist Bir Singh Uppal had generated funds to install computers at the All India Women’s Conference office in city and donated to Laxmi Narain Charitable Trust that works in the field of community service.

Bir, 17, is a student of Doon School, Dehradun, and before leaving for his school, has helped two organisations get required funds and facilities. Inspired by the women in his family, Bir said he has figured out at an early age that empowered women can make a big impact not only in their own families, but in society, at large. “The three computers installed at the All-India Women’s Conference office, near the bus stand, will give young women the opportunity to study computer science, which will enable them to be technology entrepreneurs and innovators and empower them to create a better future for themselves and their families. I approached my family, friends and peers to raise money for buying these computers,” he informed.

Last year, he raised Covid-19 relief funds for the blind school, provided safety equipment for sanitation and garbage collection staff and helped with ration for vulnerable groups.

He requested his family and friends that instead of giving him presents for his 17th birthday, they, instead, donate funds to Laxmi Narain Charitable Trust to continue his great-grandfather’s legacy of giving back to the community.

He said he will be contributing his time and teaching at All India Women conference’s school during his holidays.