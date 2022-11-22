Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, November 21
The spike in demand for broilers due to the dip in the temperature has not translated into profits for poultry farmers.
Jaspal Singh Dhillon, a poultry farmer, said people avoid buying broilers weighing over two kilograms. As the sale had dropped during Navratra and other festivals, unsold broilers started to gain weight. Many now weigh three to four kg. The rates are likely to pick up soon, he added. GS Bedi, president, Amritsar Poultry Farmers Association, said once the stock was sold, the market would return to normal.
