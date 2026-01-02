Tender not allotted, only floated, says Rintu on Trust controversy

Following the suspension of seven officials and employees of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) in connection with a Rs 52.40 crore tender controversy, Trust Chairman Karamjit Singh Rintu has clarified that the tender has not been allotted to anyone so far and was only called.

Rintu said the tender was floated by the Amritsar Improvement Trust, but the technical evaluation process is carried out at the Chandigarh level by a three-member committee of chief engineers from the Local Bodies Department. He stated that after technical vetting, all rules, conditions and guidelines are framed and approved at that level. "The Trust has neither added nor removed any condition. Whatever instructions come from Chandigarh are followed strictly," he said.

The Chairman further explained that while he holds administrative powers, all technical matters are handled by officials concerned. He maintained that the Punjab Government is working transparently and that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing will not be spared. Rintu also said the government must have taken the suspension decision after due consideration. He added that disputes between contractors during tender processes are not unusual.

Rintu said the controversy began after complaints were raised by contractors against each other. "Primarily, the contractors had complaints against one another, following which the Chief Secretary marked an inquiry," he said. The inquiry was conducted under the Deputy Commissioner's jurisdiction, and a sub-committee was later formed by the DC. "Action has been taken based on the committee's report," Rintu added.

The suspensions followed complaints by Seegal India Limited, which alleged flaws in the tender process. Acting on these complaints, the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner constituted a four-member probe committee. Based on its findings, the government ordered disciplinary action. Earlier, Vigilance SSP Lakhbir Singh was also suspended in a related matter.

On December 30, the Punjab Government suspended seven officials of the Amritsar Improvement Trust. According to the official notification, those suspended include Satbhushan Sachdeva, Superintending Engineer; Raminderpal Singh and Bikram Singh, Trust Engineers, Sukhripanpal Singh, Subham Piposh and Manpreet Singh, Assistant Trust Engineers, and Mandeep Singh, Junior Engineer. During the suspension period, the headquarters of all suspended officials have been fixed at the main office of the Department of Local Government, Chandigarh.

The case relates to tenders floated by the Trust for development works in Ranjit Avenue. Four parties had applied for the tender, out of which two were disqualified during scrutiny. The disqualified bidders later approached the Trust seeking a review, alleging that their disqualification was unjustified. An ongoing inquiry into the matter led to the suspension of the concerned officials.