Tension in Tur village after two groups clash, constable injured

Tension gripped Tur village falling under Bhindi Saida police station here after two groups clashed with each other and even set a couple of houses on fire while several others were ransacked on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The two groups indulged in pelting stones and bricks at each other during the clash.

When the police reached the spot to intervene and bring the situation under control, the two groups also hurled bricks and stones at them. A constable was injured during the incident, forcing the cops to fire in the air.

The police have booked over 50 people and arrested four of them while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused. Those arrested included Manjit Singh of Bhindi Saida village, Jagroop Singh of Bhindi Aulakh village, Kikkar Singh of Tanana village and Sarabjit Singh of Bhindi Nain village.

An FIR has been registered on the charges of attempt to murder and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against them, said SSP (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh.

According to information received, at around around 9.15 pm, the police got information regarding a clash between two armed groups in Tur village following which a police team led by SHO Kulwinder Singh reached the spot.

One of the groups led by Ravel Singh was climbing the rooftop of the house and throwing bricks and stones at the other part, led by Gursewak Singh, who were also attacking with bricks. Both the groups were shouting and threatening each other while the smoke was billowing out of several houses on the eastern side.

The SHO said they tried to intervene and asked both the parties to stop. However, they started pelting stones at the police teams. A stone hit a cop Narvinder Singh who was injured. This forced the police to fire in air to stop the unruly mob. When they did not stop, the police called up reserve force that arrived on the scene and disbursed the rowdy crowd. The fire tenders were used to douse the fire in the house.

According to the police, preliminary probe revealed that Gursewak Singh and his accomplices had put the house of Ravel Singh’s accomplices Mukha Singh, Shinder Singh, and Mukhtar Singh, all residents of Tur village, on fire after ransacking them. Similarly, the Ravel Singh group ransacked the houses of the former’s accomplices, Laddi Singh and Baldev Singh.

The SSP said that both the groups wanted to show their might in the village which led to the incident. He said nobody was above the law and all the suspects would be arrested soon.