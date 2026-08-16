‘Terror plot foiled’: Punjab cops seize IED near police post in Amritsar

A day after 80th Independence Day celebrations, Amritsar rural police on Sunday claimed to have foiled an alleged terror plot targeting a police establishment with the recovery of a 690 gm improvised explosive device (IED) along with an electronic detonator, battery, timer and an iron box during night patrolling in the district.

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The suspected explosive device was found in a black-coloured, wax-wrapped packet in the jurisdiction of Gaggomahal police post on the intervening night of August 15 and 16, amid heightened security arrangements for Independence Day.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said that ASI Kulbir Singh was on night patrol when he spotted the suspicious packet near Gaggomahal police post. On examination, it was found to contain the suspected IED and other components.

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The bomb disposal squad was immediately called in and the explosive material was safely destroyed at the spot following established security protocols. The remaining items were taken into police custody for investigation.

“The recovery had helped avert a potential threat to public safety. He said the police had foiled a conspiracy by anti-national elements and that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend those behind the plot,” said the DGP.

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Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said checking points had been intensified and government establishments were being closely monitored in view of Independence Day security arrangements.

An FIR has been registered at Ramdas police station under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act on Sunday while further investigation is underway to establish the intended target and identify those involved in the conspiracy.