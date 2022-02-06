Terrorist victims' body demands relief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

The All-India Terrorist Victims’ Association held a demonstration outside the Hall Gate area here on Saturday. They protested against consecutive governments and political parties ignoring their plight and turning a blind eye to their genuine demands.

Members of the association also handed over a memorandum to the authorities. The association headed by Dr BR Hastir said the government had failed to provide any relief package to terror-hit families who had been facing hardships for the past three decades. They also demanded Rs 10,000 pension for the victim families.

Hastir said the association reminded the governments in Punjab and at the Centre to provide a relief package to the victims’ families on lines of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, which was pending with the Central Government.

The association questioned as to why the victims’ families should vote in favour them when they never bothered to fulfil their legitimate demand. —