The probables

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Hockey Punjab Ad-Hoc Committee prepared a 31-member probable list to select the Punjab Junior Women Hockey Team that will participate in the 12th Hockey India National Junior Women’s Hockey Championship starting from March 23 at Kokinanda, Andhra Pradesh. Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, member of Hockey Punjab’s Ad-Hoc Committee, appointed by Hockey India, said the trials to select the Punjab women hockey team were held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, AstroTurf on Thursday. The selection committee comprising Rajbir Kaur, Baldev Singh, Nirmal Singh, Yogita Bali and Ankita selected 31 probables. They are Manpret Kaur, Sharanjit Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Amreen Hamid, Chewang Tamang, Vaishali Sharma, Amandeep Kaur, Sneha Sabharwal, Anjali Pawar, Samandeep, Deepika, Palak, Sanjana, Sukhpreet Kaur, Khushi, Kiranpreet, Jashanpreet, Muskanpreet Kaur, Swena, Soma, Sukhveer Kaur, Mitali, Simerjeet, Dharma, Jaismeen, Rupinder, Sukhpreet, Mehakpreet, Rupinder, Gunjan and Divya. Shammi said the coaching camp for selected players would be held in Amritsar and on the concluding day of the camp, the final Punjab team will be selected.