The winds of change : Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices’ walls

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 16

Taking cue from the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party, some local offices of the government have initiated the work to replace the photograph of former Chief Minister with Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, while a majority of them are still waiting for the official instructions to arrive.

There is a thorough protocol that after the change of the government, photographs of the Chief Minister adoring the walls of administrative set ups at meeting halls and other places are replaced with the new incumbent's photograph. However, this time, the media reports state that the practice will be dropped. So, I will wait for the instructions to arrive and then we will act accordingly. Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Deputy Commissioner

Unlike other offices, the Police Department hangs two photographs of the CM and its head DGP. For instance, Pawan Kumar, SHO of Rambagh police station, removed the photographs of the DGP and outgoing CM and replaced these with that of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar.

The District Education Department which has over 1,100 school buildings under it would also undertake the effort wherever the photographs of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi were already installed.

Jugraj Singh, District Education Officer, Secondary, said there were over 700 schools under the elementary wing and 418 schools under middle, high and secondary categories in the district. He said once instructions come, they would initiate the action in this regard.