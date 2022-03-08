The women with fuel guns!

Rani, Rajni, Roshni and Raman are key workers at AH Padam Petroleum near Mall of Amritsar. These women have now become the identity of pump and customers express satisfaction over the services being delivered with smiling faces.
Rajani, who has been serving on this pump for past five years said, “We don’t find that we are breaking any stereotypes or it is an act of revolution. It is a job which was not common earlier. I am satisfied with my job and enjoy it. As compare to male staff, women are more stable on job and patience is their strength. A large section of community appreciates us that we are doing odd job with smiling faces.”
A local NGO celebrates Rakhi festival and Women’s Day with petrol pump workers.
Amandeep Singh, owner of the pump said, “Woman empowerment was in my mind but it also needed to provide a women-friendly environment. We hire male staff with modern mindset. Sometime customer with orthodox mindset get rude but we, along with some NGOs, keep encouraging these girls.
Charanjit Singh Teja
