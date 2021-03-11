The world’s a stage...

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30



On the ninth day of the ongoing national theatre festival at Virsa Vihar, Radiance Manch presented a Hindi play House in Trouble, written by Rajinder Kumar and directed by Gurinder Singh. A comedy drama, the play centres around three families — Hindu, Sikh and Muslim — living in a single housing space. Each family is dealing with their own set of problems that add to the story and humour. In the Muslim family, the wife is troubled by a miser husband, whereas in the Hindu family, an alcoholic husband adds to the woes of a homely wife. In the Sikh family, the husband is tired of playing a yes man with his wife. Hope ignites for the three troubled souls, when a sudden happening promises to change their luck, but chaos ensues when exactly the opposite happens. The play was a laugh riot for the audience with its situational comedy, particularly the scene involving all artistes towards the climax, which was the highlight. Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer and Shiromani Natakar Kewal Dhaliwal were the special guests for the play.