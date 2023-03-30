Theatre day celebrations at BBK DAV

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College celebrated World Theatre Day on its campus. District Language Officer Paramjit Singh Kalsi and the college principal, Pushpinder Walia, presided over the function. A team from Sai Creations showcased a play, ‘Pairan Nu Krade Jhanjaran’, whch highlighted the problems faced by newly-married girls in Canada. International educationist and vice-president of DAV College management committee Ramesh Arya was the chief guest on the occasion. Noted Punjabi film and theatre actor Jatinder Kaur and UK-based Punjabi writer Lakhwinder Singh Lakha Salempuri also participated in the function.

DAV College students visit Harike

The Department of Zoology and Botany of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a three-day trip to the Harike wetland and bird century for students. The programme was sponsored by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh. Principal Amardeep Gupta said such trips were essential for the students to obtain practical knowledge. “The purpose of this trip was to identify local and migratory birds and know about their habitat and purpose of migration,” Gupta said. As many as 50 students, along with faculty members, participated in the trip. Chander Prakash from IK Gujaral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, informed the students that the bird sanctuary attracts thousands of migratory birds from far-off places such as Siberia, during winter season.

Lecture on creative writing at GNDU

Sardarni Balbir Kaur Brar memorial lecture, ‘Main Te Meri Kahani Srijana’, was organised by the School of Punjabi Studies of Guru Nanak Dev University. Sukhjit, a renowned Punjabi storyteller awarded with the Sahitya Akademi award, was the main speaker. Raminder Kaur, professor, School of Punjabi Studies, presided over the event. Sukhjit, while sharing his creative experience, said a writer could make a meaningful presentation of his experience through art.

Meritorious students honoured

Tarn Taran: Universal Academy, Tarn Taran, organised a prize distribution function on Wednesday. Students presented a cultural programme based on themes such as patriotism, social values, unity with diversity, respect to elders and balance diet. Academy head Sanjeev K Kochhar presented the annual report of the academy. Meritorious students were honoured. /OC