Theatre fest at Art Gallery culminates

Amritsar, March 28

Ik Onkar Satnam, a play based on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, was staged at the Art Gallery on the concluding day of the three-day theatre festival.

The play was presented by Navras School of Drama, Maharashtra and directed and written by Manoj Mishra.

Another play staged at the Art Gallery over the weekend was Khwabgah. Directed by Suvidha Duggal and written by Palak Kundra, the play highlighted how the innocence of youth and life have been lost to the technology-driven world.

The Drama Clap production also had poetry as a part of narration by Arvinder Chamak, who also was one of the central characters in the play. —