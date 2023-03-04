Theatre group from Bihar presents Chidiyaghar at Punjab Naatshala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

An ironic and incredibly dramatic play, Chidiyaghar, staged by the Panchkosi Saharsa theatre group from Bihar, was a cathartic experience for audience.

Presenting the story of two characters, their conflicts and their confrontations, the play held a commentary on diminishing intra-personal relationships, communication and isolation that people go through life without being noticed.

The story of the play deals with two characters, Peter and Jerry, who meet on a park bench in Central Park zoo in New York City. Peter is a wealthy publishing executive with a wife, two daughters, two cats, and two parrots. Jerry is an isolated and frustrated man, desperate to have a meaningful conversation with another human being.

He intrudes on Peter’s peaceful state by interrogating Peter and forcing him to listen to stories about his life and the reason for his visit to the zoo. Elements of ironic humour and drama unfold, as suspense is brought to a climax when Jerry brings his victim to his level of savagery.

Eventually, Peter, who has had enough of his strange companion and tries to make him leave, gets into a scuffle with Jerry. Jerry challenges him to fight for his turf. Unexpectedly, Jerry attacks Peter with a knife. When Peter holds the knife defensively, Jerry charges at him and accuses Peter of stabbing him.

The end is dramatic. The message is how psychological damage due to loneliness and no communication pushes one to the edge.