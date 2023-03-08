Theft at Nangli health centre

Amritsar, March 7
The Kamboh police station has registered a case against unidentified persons for a theft at the Nangli health centre on February 21.
The thieves had stolen a printer, UPS, four digital weighing machines, drums, torch, a ceiling fan and a few other items from the dispensary during the night.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...