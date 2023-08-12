Theft case turns out to be fake, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

The police have cracked a scooter theft case which contained Rs 3.50 lakh with the arrest of two persons, including an employee of a finance firm, here on Friday.

The employee had staged a drama of theft to embezzle the amount. The police said Jagroop Singh of Jandiala Guru, who works in Radiant Cash management firm, told the police that some unidentified persons had stolen the scooter containing the cash, which he had collected from clients on Wednesday. The police said during a probe, the police arrested Jagroop and his accomplice Amandeep Singh and recovered Rs 2.94 lakh from them.