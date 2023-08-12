Theft case turns out to be fake, 2 held

Amritsar, August 11
The police have cracked a scooter theft case which contained Rs 3.50 lakh with the arrest of two persons, including an employee of a finance firm, here on Friday.
The employee had staged a drama of theft to embezzle the amount. The police said Jagroop Singh of Jandiala Guru, who works in Radiant Cash management firm, told the police that some unidentified persons had stolen the scooter containing the cash, which he had collected from clients on Wednesday. The police said during a probe, the police arrested Jagroop and his accomplice Amandeep Singh and recovered Rs 2.94 lakh from them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...