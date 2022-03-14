Theft on Golden Temple complex

Amritsar: Miscreants took advantage of heavy rush due to the arrival of AAP National Convenor and CM-designate Bhagwant Mann along with winning MLAs and their supporters at the Golden Temple complex. As many as 10 mobile phones and 15 purses were stolen. Interestingly, six cops also fell prey to the miscreants and lost their belongings. Later, a cop said they saw their purses lying abandoned on the complex but without the money. The incident came to light when the victims approached the SGPC authorities. Nevertheless, no complaint was registered in this connection, sources said. TNS
Tarn Taran: An unknown person in his 40s was run over by a speeding train on Saturday night on the Amritsar-Khemkaran rail track near Chutala village. Sub-Inspector Gurwinder Singh, in charge, Police Post of the Government Railways Police (GRP), said the body had been taken into custody and sent to local Civil Hospital mortuary. A report under section of 174 CrPC had been lodged by the police. The train was going to Patti from Tarn Taran when the incident occurred.
