Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

Amritsar, February 28

Rising instances of thefts from the tubewells installed at agricultural fields in the rural belt are troubling farmers as this poses a difficulty not only in irrigating crops but also forces farmers to spend more money to buy new equipment.

The victim farmers stated that thefts of electricity cables connected to switch starters, iron pipes and even electricity transformers were occurring frequently. Though the transformers are later reinstalled by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, the victims have to face the hassle of filing a police complaint and then wait for the PSPCL to replace the machines.

The farmers reported that the thieves usually steal copper wires, plates and oil from the transformers, which renders them useless.

“The theft of transformers at a time when the crop needs irrigation also results in losses,” a farmer said, adding that every year large numbers of transformers are stolen but the police has failed to take action against culprits.

Rattan Singh Randhawa of Border Area Sangarsh Committee said: “The thefts have become a nuisance. Over 50 transformers have been stolen from villages around Attari in this season only. The problem has been going on for the past several years but no authority from the PSPCL or the local police is interested in identifying the culprits.”

He added that apart from transformers, the thieves also steal electricity cables and iron pipes.

Farmers said the frequency of such thefts increases during the foggy winter nights, even though they continue for the rest of the year as well. They added that they cannot guard their tubewells during the night hours and it has become impossible for them to take action against the miscreants on their own.

Residents of rural areas said such thefts are usually committed by addicts who need money to buy drugs.

“They sell the stolen goods for a few hundred rupees to unscrupulous shopkeepers and get money for their next dose of drugs,” Gursevak Singh, a resident, said.