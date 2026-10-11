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Home / Amritsar / There’s more to what meets the eye, say Amritsar police on four-fold rise in opium trade

There’s more to what meets the eye, say Amritsar police on four-fold rise in opium trade

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:48 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Alarmed over the recovery of 15 kg of opium today, the Amritsar rural police believe that there’s more to what meets the eye. The police said the drug trade had witnessed a four-fold this year, with a total of over 60 kg of opium recovered so far. In 2025, the Border Security Force had seized 12 kg of opium and in 2024, 16 kg.

Two accused arrested in connection with a 15-kg seizure — Malkit Singh, alias Meeta, of Manj village and his brother-in-law Gurjit Singh of Sarangra village used to receive heroin from Pakistani smugglers at the behest of their foreign-based handlers. The contraband along with an M16 assault rifle was airdropped in the Lopoke area.

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To get a better understanding and know what exactly the police were doing to prevent the border from turning porous, The Tribune reached out to IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who said the surge in opium trafficking had pointed towards a changing narcotics and weapon smuggling landscape along the International Border.

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When asked the reason behind the sharp rise in opium trade, Bhullar said: “A: The drug is cheaper. B: Regular and intensified drives left Pakistan-based smugglers with no choice, but to experiment with other drugs, including opium and synthetic drug ICE (crystal methamphetamine). The Punjab Police and other sister agencies have already tightened the noose around smuggling networks, leading to huge recoveries in the past couple of years,” he said.

The BSF had recently made a series of opium recoveries in the border belt.

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On September 20, the BSF recovered opium airdropped in the Kahangarh border outpost area. Similarly, the force confiscated 672 gm of opium in the Ajnala border area. On September 29, it recovered over 3 kg of opium, along with 2 kg of heroin, in a large packet smuggled with the help of a drone.

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