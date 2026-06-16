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Home / Amritsar / Thieves decamp with cash, gold worth lakhs

Thieves decamp with cash, gold worth lakhs

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:59 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Unidentified thieves stole Rs 2 lakh cash and 20 tolas of gold ornaments from the house of Partap Singh, a resident of Rampur Bhootwind village falling under the Verowal police station, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

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At the time of the incident, Partap Singh was at home along with his wife, mother and brother. After having dinner, the family went to sleep. When he woke up in the morning, he saw that the door of the cupboard in the room was open and goods were scattered.

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The family checked the cupboard and found that thieves had stolen Rs 2 lakh and the gold ornaments from it. A case has been registered in this regard.

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