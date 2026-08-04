Thieves steal gold, cash from house; one nabbed

Two persons allegedly stole gold ornaments and Rs 6,000 in cash from the house of Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Marhana village, on Sunday. The victim later lodged a complaint with the Chohla Sahib police.

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Charanjit Kaur stated that she had gone to Gurdwara Tahla Sahib in Amritsar along with her family on Sunday morning to pay obeisance. On returning home, she found the locks of the house broken and the iron cupboard lying open.

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On checking her belongings, she found that around 11 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 6,000 in cash had been stolen. She suspected the involvement of Kuldeep Singh, alias Pita, and Gursahib Singh, alias Saba, both residents of her village.

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The police arrested Kuldeep Singh and recovered Rs 5,000 from his possession. His alleged accomplice, Gursahib Singh, alias Saba, is absconding.

The Chohla Sahib police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.