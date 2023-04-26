Thieves strike at govt school, liquor shop

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 25

Miscreants targeted a wine shop and a government school in two villages of the district recently. In the first case, wine worth around Rs 24,000 was stolen from a shop in Kairon village on the night of Sunday (April 23). In the second, thieves stole goods from Government Elementary School at Dulchipur.

Sikandar Singh, a salesman with the wine shop, in his statement to the city police (Patti) said bottles of different varieties of wine and beer were stolen from the shop by breaking the locks of the shop. He got to know of the incident the next day and lodged a complaint with the police. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, miscreants stole a refrigerator, a computer, two fans and a switch board from Government Elementary School, Dulchipur, on the night of April 22. Komalpreet Singh, head teacher of the school, lodged a complaint in this regard with the Sri Goindwal Sahib police.

Cases had been registered under relevant sections in both incidents, said ASI Kawaljit Singh.

Staff got to know of incident next day

