Third ISI spy arrested; shared sensitive info with Pak: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police have arrested the third alleged member of the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI-linked espionage network, with investigators claiming that the accused and his associates had collected photographs and information about military establishments, including the Khasa Army Camp and other sensitive locations, and shared those with a Pakistan-based handler.

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The accused has been identified as Chandandeep Singh, alias Chand, a resident of Dauke border village.

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Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, police sources said.

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Following Chandandeep’s arrest, the police arrested three more persons in connection with the case. The other two accused, Armaan Singh and Sunny, residents of the Khemkaran area, were arrested near the Khasa Army Camp on Saturday night.

The police said Chandandeep had a criminal record. He was previously arrested in a heroin trafficking case registered at the Sarai Amanat Khan police station and sent to judicial custody after commercial-quantity heroin was allegedly recovered from him.

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After getting out on bail on August 25 last year, he allegedly resumed drug trafficking.

A police official said Chandandeep came in contact with a Pakistan-based handler while he was in judicial custody. The handler allegedly tasked him with espionage and recruiting associates who could gather information about military installations.

The investigators said Chandandeep allegedly brought Armaan and Sunny into the network. The two had earlier been used for selling heroin, but around six months ago, they were allegedly assigned the task of conducting reconnaissance of military establishments.

The police suspect that the duo visited several military locations in the Majha region and allegedly shared their locations with the Pakistan-based handler.

Investigating agencies have been tracing their call detail records and location data for the past one year to establish their movements.

Officials are examining the data to determine the dates and times on which the accused allegedly visited or remained in the vicinity of sensitive military installations.

The police are also probing what other information or photographs may have been transmitted to the Pakistan-based handler. They added that Armaan and Sunny had already revealed details during interrogation and that further investigation was underway to identify other members of the network.