This artist paints vibrant hues of emotions, expressions on canvas

KT Kala Art Gallery has opened a solo exhibition by eminent contemporary artist Harjit Dhillon, bringing the New Delhi-based artist’s distinctive visual language to art lovers in Amritsar.

A senior contemporary artist, Dhillon is known for her expressive oil and acrylic paintings, vibrant watercolours and dynamic live art demonstrations. She has exhibited extensively in prominent art circles and galleries across the capital, including solo exhibitions at the All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), besides participating in group exhibitions and art carnivals, including those hosted by the Lalit Kala Akademi.

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Known for her visceral style, Dhillon’s return to Punjab feels less like a conventional gallery engagement and more like a homecoming. At KT Kala, her paintings bring together seemingly contrasting worlds—the raw, spontaneous energy of abstract expressionism and deeply rooted, recognisable motifs drawn from Indian heritage.

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Much of Dhillon’s work emerges from her observations, life and personal experiences. Her paintings are marked by bold colours, energetic brushwork and an immediacy that gives each canvas a sense of movement and emotion.

Dhillon largely focuses on solo exhibitions, and this marks her first association with KT Kala. For the gallery, bringing a senior artist of her stature to Amritsar is also an opportunity to deepen the city’s engagement with contemporary art. “To have a senior artist like her bring her work to Amritsar adds value to the city’s art experience. We have invited art students to interact with her over a period of three days during the exhibition,” said Brahesh Jolly, director, KT Kala. The exhibition will remain on display at KT Kala until September 14.