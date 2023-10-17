This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 16

With the formation of new boundaries of wards after the delimitation exercise and announcement of upcoming municipal elections, residents have started showing their concern on issues related to their wards and its development. What was Ward number 40 in the previous MC General House is now Ward number 45 and has been reserved for women candidate. During the last term, Dalbir Singh Mamanke represented the ward as its councillor.

Ward number 45 comprises Neelam Colony, Sharma Colony, Guru Nanak Colony, Kot Maha Singh, Baba Budha Ji Nagar, Baba Deep Singh Colony and Murabe Wali Gali. There are several streets in Neelam Colony and Murabe Wali Gali area that are in a pathetic condition. The potholes on the streets and roads get filled with water during rains causing inconvenience to the residents.

Former councillor Dalbir Singh Mamanke claimed that the MC General House had approved the recarpeting of several streets and roads but after the House was dissolved, MC officials did not implement the development projects.

Residents of the area claimed that the ward is deprived of basic amenities. “The roads and streets are in a poor state. Before the assembly elections in 2022, politicians gave assurances about developing the area and meet the demand for roads and sanitation. But the situation has been deteriorating even after the formation of a new government. The size of potholes on the roads has increased. No funds have been allocated for the road infrastructure. Residents and commuters witness a bumpy ride on damaged streets,” said Baldev Singh, a resident of Neelam Colony.

Raja, another local resident, said, “Sanitation is a major issue in the area. The workers of solid waste management company visit the area twice a week. Due to irregular lifting, heaps of garbage lying on the roadside stinks badly.”