Thousands join ‘Youth Run Punjab’ to promote drug-free state

Thousands of people, including young people, sportspersons, women, children and senior citizens, participated in the ‘Youth Run Punjab 2026’ marathon in Amritsar on Sunday, promoting fitness, healthy living and a drug-free Punjab.

The marathon began at 6 am from Ranjit Avenue as part of the Punjab Government’s Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign. Organised by the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Youth Wing, the event aimed to strengthen the fight against drug abuse and encourage young people to take up sports and other constructive activities.

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Flagged off by AAP Punjab working president and MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, the marathon saw the participation of the party’s Amritsar leadership, which joined the event to encourage young people and highlight the role of sports in building a healthier society.

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Kalsi said, “The opposition constantly targets Punjab by portraying its youth in a negative light. However, the massive participation in Youth Run Punjab 2026 showcases the real achievements of our state. Thousands of young people have come together today to promote fitness, sports and a drug-free Punjab.”

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the marathon series had received an encouraging response in Mohali, Bathinda and Jalandhar, where thousands of young people had participated.

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Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said, “Punjab’s youth are choosing sports and fitness. The participation of thousands of children and young people in the Youth Run organised in Amritsar sends a strong message that youth are ready to embrace a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs.”

The marathon series, organised under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, has brought together young people, sportspersons, women, children and senior citizens in Mohali, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

The initiative reflects the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s stated commitment to building a drug-free Punjab and promoting its vision of a happy, prosperous and ‘Rangla Punjab’.