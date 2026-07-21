Thousands of farmers leave for Delhi Kisan Ghat rally

Thousands of farmers from Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts on Monday left for Delhi from the Beas to participate in the maha rally at Kisan Ghat against the proposed India-US Trade Agreement on July 21.

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Meanwhile left-wing organisations and trade unions intensified protests over labour rights and recent political developments and burnt an effigy of the government.

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Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said under the banner of the Desh Bachao Morcha, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha would gather in the Capital to demand cancellation of the proposed free trade agreement.

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Pandher said convoys of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee from Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts, comprising hundreds of buses and vehicles, would reach Delhi for the rally. The convoy is scheduled to halt at Fatehgarh Sahib-Sirhind before proceeding to Delhi via the Shambhu border.

Farmer leaders said the proposed bilateral trade agreement could open India’s agriculture and dairy sectors to greater imports from the United States. They argued that subsidised American agricultural and dairy products could adversely affect Indian farmers, dairy producers, small traders and agro-based industries.

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They also demanded that the Centre should make all documents related to the negotiations and hold

consultations with stakeholders before signing any agreement.

Worker unions voiced anger over the alleged pressure of working 12-hour shifts, delay in regularisation of the services of contractual employees and pending service benefits.