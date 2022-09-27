Thousands turn up on Day 1 of Langoor Mela

Amritsar, September 26
The nine-day Langoor Mela commenced at the historic Bada Hanuman Mandir inside the Durgiana Temple here on Monday. The fair coincided with the beginning of the Navratras.
Dancing to the beats of the drums, children dressed up as langoors along with their parents and friends reached the temple. They started arriving the temple as early as 4 am. Later, the number of devotees started increasing.
During these days, the temple will remain open till 11 pm. On reaching the temple, they offered special prayers. They came to the temple barefoot.
Meanwhile, all city temples were beautifully decorated as devotees lined up to pay their respects during the holy period of the holy navratras.
According to the temple priests and historic accounts, the mela tradition began centuries ago, with a belief that those couples, who wish to have a male child, come to Bada Hanuman temple and pray. The ones, whose wishes are fulfilled, then bring their children dressed as langoors in a way to thank Lord Hanuman.
