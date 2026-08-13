Threat email targeting Batala Mayor’s office turns out hoax

After receiving a bomb threat through an email targeting the Batala Mayor’s office, the Gurdaspur police swung into action and launched a cordon and search operation.

Advertisement

Officials said the Batala Municipal Corporation office, which houses the Mayor’s chamber, was vacated following the threat.

Advertisement

Batala SSP Dr Mehtab Singh said, “Though the Batala administration did not receive any such email, precautionary measures had to be taken, given the mention of the Mayor’s office.”

Advertisement

In the multi-storey DC complex too, dog squads and anti-sabotage teams were pressed into action, but nothing incriminating was found in the two offices.

The DC office is also known as the District Administrative Complex (DAC). It is located in a crowded area of the city.

Advertisement

In Batala, AAP MLA Sherry Kalsi was holding a meeting with senior officials when the cops informed him about the threat. The office was vacated immediately.

Both Gurdaspur and Batala police personnel stepped up security arrangements in the border towns as the threats came just three days before the Independence Day.

Gurdaspur SSP Aditya said the threats were a hoax.

A senior official said such emails were sent by foreign-based insurgents just to spread panic. “But we know what they are up to and do not succumb to their antics,” he said. In January, a similar threat was received at the Gurdaspur DC office.

Law enforcement and cyber teams are analysing the technical origin of the emails.

Intimidating emails targeting educational institutions, religious sites and government establishments in Punjab are typically untraceable messages routed through VPNs and international servers.

Previous threats have been linked by the Punjab Police to international handlers operating out of Pakistan using bulk procured fake emails.

VPN is an abbreviation for virtual private network. Cyber experts say it is a tool that hides the real online location. Gangsters and terrorists use it to avoid detection by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The users of such emails often use pseudonyms or extremist aliases like the “Khalistan National Army”, which in reality does not exist.

A few days ago, two prominent schools of Gurdaspur had received such hoax calls.

The cops were so sure about their “phoniness and deceitfulness” that the schools were not even vacated during the search operation.