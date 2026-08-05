Threat emails received by 2 schools turn out to be hoax

Panic spread after two prominent schools received threat emails on Wednesday morning. The police immediately sent a dog squad and an anti-sabotage team to the schools only to find those fake later.

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The staff of Little Flower Convent Senior Secondary School and Delhi Public School checked their official accounts and came across “threat emails”, prompting an emergency response by the police.

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One of the schools is barely 100 m from the residences of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the SSP.

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SSP Aditya immediately rushed to Little Flower School, where he held deliberations with the staff and told them to not panic till the police completed their investigation.

The SSP said, “Nothing incriminating was found during checks. However, iInvestigations are still on.”

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Similar threats have been received by schools across the state in the past. Investigations have repeatedly found such emails to be a hoax.

A police official said the authenticity of the claims of the emails was under investigation. The Gurdaspur police cyber cell and technical analysis team are trying to trace the origin of the messages.

The police are already on alert in view of the Independence Day.