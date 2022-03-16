Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 15

When it comes to celebrations, safety often takes a back seat and thrill wins. This is evident from devotees seen riding atop buses, trucks and open trailers to be a part of the Hola Mohalla celebrations in Anandpur Sahib.

Packed like sardines Putting their lives at stake, devotees engage goods carriers, tractor-trailers and buses to take part in Hola Mohalla celebrations in Anandpur Sahib on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

A large number of vehicles, which though legally are not allowed to ferry passengers under the Motor Vehicles Act, can be seen going for the pilgrimage from the city every day.

The three-day celebration scheduled to start from March 17 receives a phenomenal response from the public, especially from rural areas, as they are comparatively idle this time of the year.

Tractor-trailers being a favourite and economical mode of mass transportation are being widely used. Buses, with passengers packed like sardines, can also be spotted on the bypass road. Adventurous youngsters take out their bikes but always forget to wear helmets.

Even truckers fix wooden planks to double the passenger-carrying capacity. As the braking system of all these vehicles is not competent enough to control the vehicle due to increased momentum, they can easily be termed ‘danger on wheels’.

A local resident, Balbir Singh, said: “When safety takes a back seat, accidents are bound to happen. Our people often care little about safety and in such circumstances chances of mishaps increase. People should care about their life and as well as of the other person on the road.”