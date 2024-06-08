Threatened with posting obscene video on social media, man defrauded of Rs 4L

Tarn Taran, June 7
A resident of the area was defrauded of Rs 4 lakh by a group of swindlers who threatened to post his recorded vulgar video on the social media. The suspect was identified as Binder Singh, a resident of Sidhana Gurharsahai (Ferozepur).
The victim, Balbir Singh, in his complaint to the police, said that he received a video call around four months ago. The call was transferred to a woman who spoke to him in vulgar language. He said later on, Binder Singh started threatening him about posting his recorded video call on the social media. He was forced to transfer money in the account of Binder Singh. The victim said he had to transfer an amount of Rs 4 lakh in his account.
The victim lodged a complaint with the district police and an inquiry was conducted by Ravisher Singh, DSP, Goindwal Sahib. On the basis of facts noticed in the inquiry report, the Chohla Sahib police registered a case under Section 420 and 120-B of the IPC in this regard on Thursday. The police is trying to locate the woman who talked to the victim, Balbir Singh.
