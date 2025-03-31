Three arms smugglers arrested, pistols seized

The Amritsar rural police have arrested three smugglers and recovered two Glock and one other pistol from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Bachitar Singh and Beant Singh, both residents of Daoke border village and Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Rangarh village here.

Maninder Singh, SSP, Amritsar rural, said the trio was nabbed by the special branch at a naka laid near Khasa when they were travelling on a bike without registration number. During search, the police seized two 9mm Glock pistols (Glock 26 Gen4 Austria 9X19) and a .30 bore pistol (5 Rolex) along with four live bullets from their possession.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Gharinda police station in this connection and further probe initiated to identify their backward and forward links of the accused.

On Saturday, CIA staff of the rural police arrested four persons and recovered four sophisticated pistols and Rs 3 lakh hawala money from them. Those arrested were identified as Jagroop Singh, alias Baba, a resident of Boparai Khurd village, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Chak Mukand village, Rajbir Singh, alias Gullu, a resident of Mohalla Nanaksar (Tarn Taran) and Arsal Singh, alias Rasal Singh, a resident of Jhanjhoti village in Rajasansi, Amritsar. The accused had links with Pakistani smugglers. They were also involved in facilitating illegal financial transactions through Hawala.

Similarly, the counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police here had arrested three persons — Gurjant Singh, a resident of Sangatpura in Amritsar, Gursharan Singh, alias Gursharandeep, and Abhishek, alias Abhi, both residents of Lakhuwal here — and confiscated one 9MM Glock, two .30 bore and three country-made .32 bore pistols from their possession. They were part of the Pak-backed illegal arms smuggling racket.