Three arrested for attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

The Gate Hakima police have arrested three youths on the charge of attempting murder and under the Arms Act after they fired at a youth, identified as Jashandeep Singh, a drug addict. The accused were known to the victim.

The police have recovered the weapon from their possession. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered. Rajkumar, ASI

Those arrested were identified as Jobanjit Singh of Chora Bazaar, Jugraj Singh, alias Raja, of Baba Darshan Singh Avenue and Rahul Ghagla of Sarchur village in Batala.

Jashandeep Singh told the police that he got addicted to drugs after falling into bad company. He said Jobanjit Singh had opened a drug de-addiction centre on the Jhabal road. He said for the last five days he came to the centre to meet the accused who was staying at the centre.

He said he stayed with them for a few days. On Saturday he told that he was going to his family. The accused started demanding money from him. They also thrashed him with sticks. He said he called his uncle Sandeep Singh who said he was sending a man, Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Fatahpur area, to bring him.

He said around 3pm when Sukhbir came, they also started quarrelling with him. He said they damaged his bike and also took out a revolver and fired at them.

He said they ran away from the centre into the fields to save themselves. The accused also chased them and fired several shots. However, they managed to escape.

ASI Rajkumar, in-charge, Anngarh police chowki, and investigating officer said the trio were arrested and the police recovered the weapon from their possession. He said a case under Sections 307, 323, 427 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered.