Three arrested for harbouring criminals

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 15

The Chheharta police have arrested three persons, Sukhdev Singh, Shamsher Singh and Reeta (a woman), all residents of Guru Ki Wadali, for allegedly harbouring criminals and helping them escape by disrupting the police team from discharging its duty. The police have yet to arrest three other accused, identified as Sukhchain Singh, alias bobby, Poonam and Jyoti, in the case.

ASI Pal Singh, investigating officer, said the police got a tip off that Sandeep Singh and Daler Singh, who were wanted in firing cases registered with the local police, were present at the residence of Sukhdev Singh. He said a police team raided the house, but the accused started a scuffle and arguments with the police and helped the duo to flee from the spot.

A case under Sections 216, 222, 224, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of IPC was registered in this connection, the police said.